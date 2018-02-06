Public Safety office creates new reserve position

Six months ago, the Public Safety office on campus created a new “student reserve” job. As a reserves officer, students have the opportunity to handle more responsibility and leadership opportunities as they work alongside the full-time campus officers.

These student officers, recognized by their yellow shirts, handle most of the service-oriented calls. This includes building unlocks, safety escorts, on-campus vehicle unlocks and jump-starts, foot patrol, fire alarm panel work and assisting the city with traffic accidents.

As somebody who hopes to pursue a career in law enforcement, Reserve Officer Michael Anderson, a senior studying business management, said his most valuable experiences have involved public interaction.

“I’ve learned a lot about how to talk to people who are frustrated, and encourage them to cooperate,” Anderson said. “You learn to communicate effectively.”

Doug Barker, a patrol supervisor, said there are two traits he looks for in a reserve officer.

“First of all, you have to love what you’re doing,” Barker said. “You’ve got to want to do it.”

He said past experience involving any kind of security can help with the hiring process.

This position gives the students the opportunity to build their resume by gaining professional experience while providing meaningful service to the school and their peers.

“I think the (reserve students) get into it because they want to serve, they want to be there,” Barker said. “It’s not all about the rules and regulations. It’s about serving and being there to help students in their academic endeavors.”

These reserve officers are available to assist students, faculty and staff however they can.

“We all appreciate folks who will help us out and make our day easier, so it’s like having another service tool,” Barker said.