How to punch school work in the face

Have you ever tried to rotate your right leg clockwise and draw a six in the air with your right hand? Tricky stuff, right?

Now try to do the same thing, but this time, balance two books on your head and juggle three eggs with your left hand. Maybe don’t try this. Just imagine it.

That’s how school can feel sometimes. Especially if you’re a “non-traditional student” who is working or trying to manage a family on top of your studies. According to the Rasmussen College’s website, around 40 percent of college students are non-traditional.

Educationplanner.org explained that all students are different, so they have different learning styles. They offer a quiz to help students find out what is the most effective way for them to learn.

Rachel Bridgwater, a sophomore studying art, said that she does everything possible to avoid procrastination.

“Normally if the assignment is due, I’ll try and complete it the day that it was set instead of trying to complete it just before it’s due,” she said.

Claire Ashcroft, a junior studying public health, finds that she needs to establish a specific rhythm to get through her assignments.

“I find that it’s best for me personally to work in intervals and to reward myself if I can.” Ashcroft said. “So I work for, like, an hour, and then I let myself go take a walk for 5 minutes.”

Bridgwater said she attacks assignments with consistent effort until they are done. She said she always schedules early classes, so she can make full use of every day.

“I’ll try to have all my classes done in the morning, so I have the afternoon to do homework,” she said.

Ashcroft said she prefers to be able to visualize her material.

“A lot of times, teachers will just lecture, and I’ll draw pictures, like, on the sides,” Ashcroft said. “I take basic notes and I also illustrate. If I go re-draw those pictures, that’s helpful.”

BYU-Idaho has resources available to help all students, regardless of learning style.

D.J. Teichert, the director of the Study Skills Center at the David O. McKay Library, said that the purpose of the Study Skills Center is to help students find strategies that work for them.

“Students need to learn to adapt to learn in different ways,” Teichert said. “We expose students to a bunch of different strategies for learning.”

Teichert said that in the tutoring center, students can sit down one-on-one with a tutor, who will help them identify tactics that best suit their preferences.

He said that all services in the Study Skills Center are designed to help students on a personal level, and on top of that, they are all free.

For more information visit the Study Skills Center web page.