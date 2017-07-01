Punk bands help stop the bad days

With a smile on his face that looks like it might crack the skin on his cheeks, he talks about the nonprofit group he co-founded, and an upcoming end-of-semester concert he booked to spread awareness about depression.

The depression awareness show will be held July 8 at The Basement.

“We have some really cool punk bands coming out,” Anderson said.

The concert will feature performances from Boise musicians Rob Lanterman and Young, Planetary as well as various local bands like Vic Fox, The Howls, Poor Sports and Second Chance.