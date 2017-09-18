Prove everyone wrong.

In my first five days back in Rexburg, I managed to back my car into a pole, drop a carton of eggs at Wal-Mart, sprain my ankle, pay rent, buy books, introduce myself in seven classes and become increasingly overwhelmed for the upcoming semester.

These five days weren’t filled with preparations, goal setting or much action at all.

For my first five days in Rexburg, I was passive. This is also exactly when I realized that I needed to get moving with my life and make something of myself.

I wasted five days. For 120 hours, I was a receiver. I took on everything that the world around me was spitting out and not at one point did I say, “This is my life, let me decide my path.”

Unlike my five days, Anshu Jamsenpa took action, broke records and beat the odds in just five days.

According to CNN, Jamsenpa was the first woman to ascend Mount Everest twice in five days.

Jamsenpa fought the opposition. Jamsenpa made the most of just five days.

She did more in just those five days than many of us have done in months. Not only did she conquer one of the most difficult hikes in the world, but she also is an example. Not only an example of perseverance and determination, but also an example to women around the world.

Jamsenpa didn’t give up when the weather became worse, when the trail was heavily trafficked or when there were issues with her oxygen mask. She had a goal and she was going to reach that goal no matter what.

Jamsenpa broke the mold and proved everyone wrong.

Far too often we are found stuck in ruts, lacking motivation and barely getting by. That is where the thought of going beyond the bare minimum is taxing, and this isn’t how it should be.

It has become “cool” to not care. Being uninterested won’t get you anywhere except right where you are.

As you start this new semester, move forward, climb mountains and share your passions, your hobbies, your likes, your favorite cereal or band. Those are things that people want to know about.

Tell others what you care about instead of what you don’t. Being “lukewarm” in a world of “hot” and “cold” won’t get you anywhere.

Embrace the new semester with full force and determination by becoming who you really are.

You aren’t where you are from, your major or a name. You are much more than that. You are where you are going and what you can do with the time that is given to you.

Take advantage of your time here at BYU-Idaho and become who you want to be.

F. Scott Fitzgerald once said, “For what it’s worth: It’s never too late to be whoever you want to be. I hope you live a life that you’re proud of, and if you find that you’re not, I hope you have the strength to start over.”

As we start this new semester we should push forward with determination and begin climbing our own Mount Everest.

Break the mold.

Try something new.

Prove everyone wrong.

Show the world what you are made of.

What will you do with your next 120 hours?