Raise your voice: Racism in 2017

On Oct. 8, white nationalists marched again in Charlottesville, VA, two months after the “Unite the Right” protests, where a white supremacist killed an anti-fascist counterprotester.

Nowadays, decades after the dark history of racism in America, including white Supremacists, KKK, neo-nazi and other extremist groups, racism is not extinguished from the soil of the United States.

On August, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued the following statement on racism based on the event: “White supremacist attitudes are morally wrong and sinful, and we condemn them. Church members who promote or pursue a ‘white culture’ or white supremacy agenda are not in harmony with the teachings of the Church.”

Rayshawn Gibson, a freshman studying political science, is from the Bahamas and said the missionaries invited him to go to a birthday party on a particular day.

He said he was riding a kids mobile, on which he was stopped by the locals because “it’s only for the tourists.”

“There are some people that haven’t seen a black person before they came to the school,” Gibson said. “So it’s good to know that I can be the first person to go and represent my entire race for that.”

Zoila Santiago, a freshman studying English education, is from the Dominican Republic and moved to the U. S. when she was ten.

Her dream is to help kids who come into the country learn English.

Growing up in Pennsylvania, Santiago said she felt like teachers in high school did not pay much attention to her because of the prejudice that “hispanics don’t really learn or move on to higher education.” Instead, teachers focused on the richer kids whose parents sponsor the school, which made her be less confident in learning.

Santiago said one time, a kid in her class said something offensive to her. She said she felt discriminated against because some people think Hispanics are just the people who do the housekeeping job or the custodial job or the lunch ladies job.

“Where I was from, racisms are very subtle, but those who notice it, it does hurt,” Santiago said. “I wish people knew we don’t want to take what’s yours. … We want to make … better lives for ourselves, just like you.”

Keisha McCue, a junior studying communication, said she is black and white like an Oreo.

McCue said while growing up, people had called her either the “n-word” or “cracker”. She said people would often make ignorant comments they do not know are offensive to her.

“I wish people understand that your skin color doesn’t define who you are, what you say or how you act,” McCue said. “Racism stands from people’s pride.”

McCue said people should take a step back to see that people with different colors may not be as different as they might think.

“They may be going through something similar as you,” McCue said. “You can’t drive out hate with hate, you can only do so with love. If you take your time to talk to someone of a different color, you might find a bond that you never thought you could.”

Brianna Simmons, a freshman studying exercise physiology, said as a Caucasian, she believes racism stands from people not understanding differences in races and cultures due to ignorance.

To help embrace diversity, Simmons said people need to have more opportunities to experience different cultures, understand where they come from and what they stand for.