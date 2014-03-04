Rap music is no excuse for racism

On Nov. 23, 2013, Michael Dunn, a 45-year-old white male, fired into the SUV of Jordan Davis, an unarmed 17-year-old black male, at a gas station in Jacksonville, Fla., according to The Nation.

According to CNN, Dunn had fired into the SUV, killing Davis, because he felt threatened by an SUV full of unarmed black teenagers, because Davis was playing his “rap crap/thug music” too loud, and because Davis did not turn the music down when Dunn told him to.

“A jury in Jacksonville on Saturday [Feb. 15, 2014] found Michael Dunn guilty of attempted second-degree murder for opening fire on three other teens in the same SUV as Jordan Davis — but deadlocked on the murder charge against him in Davis’ death,” according to CNN.

When I first found out about this trial, I found myself quite frustrated for two reasons: Dunn did not receive the conviction that I felt he deserved, and this is another case where an aspect of society, rap music, is demonized because someone doesn’t take the time to understand it.

Was Dunn doing more than just acting because of a perceived threat?

Yes.

He was acting because of his own racist views towards blacks.

In letters that Dunn sent from prison to his fiancée he said, “If more people would arm themselves and kill these **** idiots.

… Eventually they may take the hint and change their behavior.”

According to OnTheMedia, in January 2012 the New Jersey Sreme Court appealed the decision that found Vonte Skinner, aspiring New Jersey rapper, guilty of attempted murder.

Skinner was found guilty because he had made references to violence and life on the street in lyrics of

rap songs.

The lyrics did not reference the victim cited in the case or the crime itself but were taken as evidence.

Charis E. Kubrin, an associate professor of criminology, law and society and sociology at UC Irvine, told OnTheMedia the Court ruled that lyrics should never be used as evidence.

Now, I recognize that many people think rap music is a genre that only talks about drugs, money, guns and women.

In reality, however, it is an extremely diverse form of art that covers a variety of topics.

It can be very smart and conscious when it comes to social issues, and at other times extremely ignorant and perverse.

“People that listen to rap music generally know that a lot of this is marketing pose, that the very definition of gangster rap is to be over the top,” Kubrin said. “… Unfortunately, people in the courtroom, including most jurors, themselves have no idea because they’re not avid listeners or they don’t necessarily appreciate

the genre.”

No one took Johnny Cash seriously when he said that he shot a man in Reno just to watch him die, but any act of violence, drug abuse or misogyny mentioned in a rap song is taken as fact by those that don’t understand the genre.

This prejudice not only exists in the courtroom but throughout the U.S. and the rest of the world.

I’m not saying that everyone needs to go out, pick all Notorious B.I.G, Wu-Tang Clan, Kanye West, Big K.R.I.T. and Public Enemy albums and appreciate the genre.

I’m only saying that people need to recognize that the genre is more than what people make it out to be.

It gets a bad rep because people have preconceived notions about it and don’t take the time to educate themselves.

The trials I mentioned are part of a bigger problem: the ongoing racism

in America.

My faith that humanity is overcoming racism is often dashed by recurring ignorance.

The Monday after the Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos in the NFC championship and Richard Sherman, a cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks, became a household name, the word “thug” was used 625 times on TV to describe Sherman, according

to Deadspin.

Sherman said that “thug” is another way for white people and the white media to say the N-word and that he was labeled something he is not. And he’s right.

“By definition, a thug is a person who engages in violent and/or criminal behavior,” according to The Huffington Post.

Interesting. Sherman hasn’t killed or robbed anyone or spent time in jail, but the media felt like it was appropriate to call him a thug because of the way he presented himself on live TV — as a loud and aggressive black male.

The media took a single instance where a man was acting in passion, blew it out of proportion and demonized him.

While racism takes place throughout the nation, I’m not really all that surprised by the racism that I’ve witnessed while at BYU-Idaho.

This is my fourth semester here, and I’m not going to say that there are people here that are white sremacists, but I’m also not convinced that everyone is a loving and accepting Christian like so many proclaim to be.

I’ve heard some pretty terrible things said about people that don’t fall under Fox News’ key demographic: white Christians.

It’s like people think it’s okay to say the N-word or discriminate against blacks, gays, Muslims, Hispanics and anyone else that is different as long as they aren’t around.

I feel like part of the racism against blacks that exists in the United States stems from the misconceptions that exist regarding hip-hop.

People need to recognize that an aspect of society has been taken too literally and has been wrongly used to define the actions and character of a large gro of the American population.

This action of stereotyping isn’t good for society because it doesn’t give anyone a chance to prove him

or herself.

I think that once people recognize that this type of stereotyping is going on, and that it is coming from a place of misunderstanding towards hip-hop, we can then start to reduce the amount of racism that exists in the United States.

I know that my dream of an America where all men are created equally, like it states in the Declaration of Independence, isn’t likely. I also know my hopes that racism will cease to exist probably aren’t going to be fulfilled.

But that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t strive to remove racism from our lives, drop the preconceived notions and enjoy the differences that make the United States of America

so unique.