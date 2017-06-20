A real role model for my daughter

Until recently, I was worried there weren’t any good strong female role models for my daughter to look up to, and if there were, they were few and far between. The world seemed to only focus on how much they could sexualize the female heroes we see on T.V. and read about in books and comics with insane body proportions and skimpy skintight costumes. Either that, or turn them into manhating self-obsessed ballbusters without a shred of compassion or feminity in them.

Needless to say, my hopes weren’t high going in to see Wonder Woman, but I’d heard good things about the movie, and I love DC, so I decided to give it a shot.

By the time the movie ended I was completely floored. I couldn’t have been happier and I immediately thought how Diana Prince is a superhero I would be proud to see my daughter look up to.

OK, perhaps her costume isn’t up to Latter-day Saint modesty standards, but I can live with it. She’s beautiful, but she wasn’t turned into a sex symbol.

More importantly, she’s strong, self-assured, determined and not afraid to put the smackdown on an evil Greek god.

At the same time, she’s kind-hearted and compassionate. She experienced delight when seeing a little baby. She recognized the pain and injustice the people suffered as a result of war and didn’t hesitate to help those she could.

While she was more than capable of taking care of herself, she allowed others to help and do their part. While saving the world, she even fell in love.

These are all attributes I hope Izzy will learn as she grows. Except, perhaps not the Greek god killing part, though that would be awesome.

One of the best parts is Diana learned all of these things from the women around her as she grew up. She was surrounded by strong role models who taught her how to be the person she became. That’s what I want for my daughter.

I hope she will learn to be strong in the face of adversity. I hope she will show compassion to those who need it regardless if they deserve it or not. I hope she will learn to let people into her heart, and not let this world make her cynical.

While I’m definitely not Superman and my wife may not be Wonder Woman, even though she is in my eyes, I hope Izzy will always have the kind of role models she deserves throughout her life.