Rebel or excel

Sept.11, was the first day of school for BYU-Idaho students starting their Fall Semester. With shoes tied, hair curled and backpacks ready, new and returning feet met the dedicated campus grounds. American flags surrounded the campus, and the sun shone as students started classes and waved goodbye to summer break.

The school has an honor code that each student signs of their own free will upon attending the school.

We at The Scroll support, live by and strongly encourage the strict obedience to this honor code.

BYU-I was said to have a “higher standard” by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during his 2004 devotional. He called the university a “temple of learning” and continued, “Consequently, we prepare a little harder, dress a little nicer, act a little better and think more deeply about things that really matter.”

Although the honor code is widely talked about amongst students, it does not seem to be very popular.

we believe the honor code is inspired and should be kept.

Ripped jeans, lack of curfew and of “chastity lines” are common in most other places. However, the mission of BYU-I is to train future leaders worthy of such a title.

The honor code includes standards of dress and grooming, as well as morality, media intake, schedules and academic success.

Sometimes these regulations can be difficult to adjust to and maybe even inconvenient. Students often oppose such values because they are strict, they seem unreasonable or because they feel adulthood should involve more freedom.

In response, President Henry B. Eyring said in his 2005 devotional at BYU-I that “The Lord is anxious to lead us to the safety of higher ground, away from the path of physical and spiritual danger.”

This signed code of values allows students to be free of sleep deprivation and poor grades. It allows students freedom from possible addictions. It allows students freedom from unnecessary guilt and temptation.

President Eyring understands the honor code requires discipline and hard work and continues: “His upward path will require us to climb.”

The self-discipline and honest heart the honor code hopes to implement will open doors for students who strictly obey its values.

The school’s faculty is anxious for students to learn and succeed. Free tutoring, open office hours, the learning module, the GradPlan and the honor code exist to help reach this goal.

Elder Bednar said he believes there are two reasons why a student may not keep the honor code. One being that they do not understand it with the other being that they willingly choose to ignore it.

Elder Bednar encourages those who do not understand the honor code to read and study it thoroughly.

In regards to others he says, “To the few students who perhaps plan to willfully rebel, I invite you to go somewhere else to attend college. You will not be happy here, and you have no claim upon the resources of the Church. The place you occupy should rightfully be made available to a deserving young man or woman who will appreciate and benefit from the Spirit of Ricks.“

At a university with so much opportunity, made available to us by faithful tithe payers, the least we could do is show gratitude by committing to the agreement we willingly signed and strictly obey the honor code.