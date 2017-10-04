Recital honor students to perform at Snow Recital Hall

BYU-Idaho has many recitals and concerts throughout each semester to showcase the talents of students.

The Voice Area Honor Recital is taking place Oct. 11, in the Snow Recital Hall from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

David Olsen, a professor of voice and the director of vocal studies at BYU-Idaho, explained why the Music Department has the recital.

“The Voice Area Honor Recital is an opportunity for some of our most accomplished singers in the music department to share their talents with the community,” Olsen said.

Olsen said songs of variety and style will be performed. Some of the types of songs that will be performed are Italian and German classics, modern English songs and opera arias.

He said students are selected to perform in the recital for many reasons.

“The students are selected to participate based on a few criteria: students preparing for upcoming degree recitals, significant contributions in the opera program and excellence at end-of-semester juries (final exams for voice lessons),” said Olsen.

Olsen is in charge of organizing the whole recital, including selecting singers, organizing the program and acting as host and welcoming the audience.

“I love being a part of it,” Olsen said.

Alex Purser, a junior studying vocal performance, said Olsen asked him to perform in the Honor Recital.

“He chooses those who have performed well in juries,” Purser said. “Other students are chosen if they exceeded in a performance such as Opera Scenes. I fall into both of these categories this semester. Last Winter ’17 semester, I performed in an opera, Trouble in Tahiti and did well in juries.”

At the recital, Purser said he will be performing “I Hear an Army” by Samuel Barber.

“The recital happens each semester, allowing for new and upcoming students to participate as well as those who have established themselves as consistently strong performers,” Olsen said.

Purser said music is an important part of his life.

“Music has been a psychological benefit for me for years,” Purser said. “Music is a way of expressing myself in a way that does not feel vulnerable.”

Olsen said music has a way of communicating powerful emotions and ideas in a way that can touch people’s hearts and minds.

“It can be simultaneously entertaining, thought-provoking, comforting, inspiring and even life-changing,” Olsen said. “Everyone who comes to the Honor Recital is in for a great experience.”