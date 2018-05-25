Red Rabbit Grill opens in Rexburg

In a town full of college students and families and few sit-down restaurants, Matt and Jane Smith opened Red Rabbit Grill, near the BYU-Idaho campus, on May 9.

Red Rabbit Grill offers a variety of delicacies, from Belgian waffles and freshly squeezed orange juice to Mediterranean salads and flat iron steaks, to pesto sandwiches and saucy pasta, and a unique spread of appetizers.

Written on the wall and on their menus are the words, “Celebrating the food we love.” Matt, who also owns Pizza Pie Café in Rexburg, emphasized his passion for food and for the people he serves.

“When we set out to open this restaurant, we wanted to be able to cater to people that are foodies that love food,” Matt said. “I like to make other foods and make them well, and I like to be around people that love that. Our target market is people who really want to celebrate food.”

Smith said Red Rabbit Grill’s name was inspired by the red Delta Rabbits, his high school mascot in Delta, Utah, where he opened the first Red Rabbit Grill.

“There’s not many places to eat breakfast here,” said Hannah Barlow, a sophomore studying elementary education, who ate at the restaurant this past Saturday morning. “It’s cute in here and the food is good, so it’s a good environment — they did a good job.”

Matt and his wife, Jane, did most of the décor and furnishings in the restaurant.

“We try to do as much in-house as we can,” Smith said. I think it’s a great place to come in and sit with a date and be able to enjoy some time talking.”

He said several students have come in with roommates, dates, friends, colleagues and families to enjoy great food and the fun atmosphere.

Red Rabbit Grill serves breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m., and then lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. until they close at 9 p.m. on weekdays and until 10 p.m. on Saturdays.

Red Rabbit Grill is located at 155 W. Main St., next to Book Viking and across the street from Broulim’s.