Religious freedom for all

BYU held the Religious Freedom Annual Review on Wednesday, June 21, a two-day conference of speakers presenting ideas on how religious freedom can contribute to the common good.

Thomas C. Berg, a professor of law and public policy at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, spoke concerning past and current religious freedom Supreme Court cases.

Berg said there are two categories of government actions that restrict the ability to practice religion. The first is category one, which he called relative consensus, and the second is category two, which he called the main controversy.

Berg said the Travel ban 3.0 (Trump vs. Hawaii) case, which the Supreme Court will decide next week, falls under the first category.

Under category 1, Berg said the government may not penalize someone simply for religious beliefs, because belief has absolute protection. Nor can the government penalize someone simply for speaking a religious viewpoint.

Berg said, for example, people can believe that same-sex religion is wrong, they can speak against it, but the government can only penalize someone for the act of refusing to serve a same-sex wedding.

Berg spoke about the Trump travel ban case and how that ban targets a specific religion.

In 2016 Trump called for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the US,” which Berg said is evidence of hostility toward an entire religion.

The actual bans are facially neutral, but focused on Muslim-population nations, Berg said in his presentation. But Berg said people should look past the face of the law to the gerrymandering provisions.

“Maybe Trump’s statements are smoke and guns,” Berg said.

There are some complications with the travel ban case. The first is Trump’s powers as president regarding re-immigration and national security. He has the discretion to evaluate threats from various nations, Berg said.

Another issue with the case is that there are no personal rights for applicants who do not have a connection to the US or a right to enter, Berg said.

Berg said people need to support #Religiousfreedomforall. He said people either support Christians or Muslims, but fail to see the other side of the argument.

“Today each side supports some people’s freedom, but it tends not to have sympathy for the other side,” Berg said. “That’s not religious freedom. We are using religious freedom as a tool.”