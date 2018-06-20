Religious freedom panelists compare Mormon and Muslim discrimination

Experts from different backgrounds gathered at BYU’s Religious Freedom Annual Review on June 20 to discuss religious freedom and American Muslims.

The panel consisted of Sahar Aziz, a professor from Rutgers University Law School, Ossama Balhoul, resident scholar of the Islamic Center of Nashville and founder of islamin500.org, Haroon Azar, the program director of Initiative on Security and Religious Freedom at UCLA, and Daniel C. Peterson, the session’s moderator and professor of Islamic Studies and Arabic at BYU.

According to NPR, the Supreme Court will decide on Hawaii v. Trump this week, a case based on the Trump administration banning immigrants and visitors from several countries, most of which are majority Muslim.

Azar said the Muslim ban was a wake-up call for some people, because it was an outward manifestation of discrimination that had been going on for some time.

Aziz explained that discrimination was nothing new in the U.S. Americans always found a minority to hate and blame for their problems.

Azar said he once met a Muslim woman from India. She had taken her American-born children to India for a visit, and her 6-year-old son started crying when it was time to go back to California.

The woman told Aziz that her son didn’t want to go back because his short time in India was the first time he had felt accepted. Even Islamic children are facing discrimination on the U.S.

Balhoul explained that Muslim-American kids don’t understand the discrimination they face. They always wonder what they did to deserve it when they have done nothing.

He said the Muslim ban and religious discrimination against Islam is troubling for America’s image, especially since America is supposedly all about freedom.

He referenced the U.S. going to war in Iraq, asking why the country was willing to go to war to give freedoms to Muslims in another part of the war, but was discriminating against American Muslims. He compared this to Christians going out to serve missions in another country, but not sharing the gospel with their neighbors.

Peterson talked about an article he recently wrote for Ensign about Islam, an article which was commissioned by the First Presidency.

After he wrote the article, Peterson received a lot of hate mail, including one message from a woman who said she burned that issue after reading his article.

Peterson said a lot of people tell him they read scary things about Muslims online, to which he responds, “Do you trust the things you read online about Mormons?”

He compared the trials Muslims face in America now with trials early members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints faced. He and others even wrote a brief to the Supreme Court, citing the Mormon persecution and asking them not to make the same mistakes.

Aziz said Muslims’ religious freedom rights are unstable right now. People are looking for scapegoats, and Muslims are easy targets.

When the panelists were asked what has changed recently for Muslims in the U.S, they said it has gotten worse for Muslim-Americans.

“Implicit bias has become overt racism,” Azar said.

He explained that there has been a rise in hate crimes towards Muslims in the U.S. in the last 18 months to two years. People can check civil rights databases or local government databases for proof of this.

Aziz explained that Muslims quickly went from being an invisible minority to a visible and hated minority. The discrimination was very nationalistic and to the bigots all Muslims were the same.

“They painted Muslims with one brush,” Aziz said. “If you were Arab looking – whatever that is – then you were a heathen.”

Balhoul said when he had worked to build a mosque in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, their congregation received bomb threats and death threats from people in the community.

“Jesus said, ‘Love your enemy,'” Balhoul said. “What’s going on?”

He explained that the courts ruled in their favor of building the mosque and during this time the Muslim community had support from Christian and Jewish leaders.

“This wasn’t a Muslim achievement, this was an American achievement,” Balhoul said.

Aziz explained that the best way to stop discrimination across the country was by bystander intervention. She said when someone hears bigotry happening, be it a joke or insults such as racism, they should step in and stop it. Tell them that joke isn’t funny.

Bahloul said the solution to all of the issues is to support the Constitution. He explained the goal isn’t to get everyone to agree on the same ideology but for everyone to respect the Constitution and allow it to apply to everyone.