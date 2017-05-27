Religious liberty requires passion

May 18, Katrina Swett, former chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, in a BYU-Idaho forum urged students to engage more passionately in religious liberty issues.

Through relating personal and international experiences, Swett asserted that being involved in religious liberty issues is integral to living a conscience- led life.

“The defense of conscience, whether that of one’s own or that of others, is a fight worth waging because it is so inextricably linked to our fundamental dignity and freedom as human beings,” Swett said.

She quoted the poet W. B. Yeats when he wrote the poem “Second Coming,” about how oftentimes, the best people do not have enough courage.

“We just got to have the guts to stand up and just say, you know, I have enormous respect for you and enormous respect for your faith, but on this point – the freedom issue – I’m right, and I’m ready to say you’re mistaken,” Swett said.

As evidence that one single person can make a difference, Swett recounted the story of Vian Dakhil, a Yazidi woman who went before the Iraqi parliament in 2014, begging them to act against ISIS militants who were destroying and enslaving her people.

Within days, President Barack Obama announced military and humanitarian plans to rescue the stranded Yazidi people.

“Every time I watch the video of Vian’s speech, I am riveted by her searing appeal to a seemingly heedless world,” Swett said. “I am very, very grateful Vian would not be shushed, would not quiet down. The cause of her people was more important than the niceties of parliamentary decorum.”

Swett said if Vian’s words had not reached those in power, tens of thousands of Yazidi people would have died, along with their entire faith community. Vian, Swett said, was a selfless example of standing up for the defenseless.

She said, we cannot run away from the moral challenges of our lives. They seek us out and eventually will find us.

“When it is something that we are called to do, it will resonate with us,” Swett said. “Not every challenging story you hear on the news is going to call out to you, but something will—someone will. There will be something that just kind of takes hold of you and you can’t quite get it out of your mind. It keeps troubling your waters and coming back to you.”

For students concerned about such issues, Swett recommended law school and internships at non-governmental organizations. On a day-to-day scale, Swett urged Latter-day Saint students to hone the ability to speak about hard topics without demonizing people on the opposite position.

“I don’t think we’re given the luxury,” Swett said. “We are not going to be held accountable, surely, for the results and the outcome of what we have tried to do. But I think we will be held accountable for whether we tried; when we saw a need that was not on our path.”