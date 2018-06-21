Religious pluralism permeates the nation

Thursday’s sessions of the religious freedom annual review were kicked off by Emma Green, a journalist at The Atlantic.

Green said her recent experiences as a journalist in Israel gave her a perspective on the religious pluralism that exists in the United States.

Religious pluralism is “a response to the diversity of religious beliefs, practices and traditions that exist both in the contemporary world and throughout history,” according to the Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy.

She said the culture in Israel was dominated by the religious influences established by not only the Jewish and Christian communities, but by those of Islamic background as well.

She outlined current political climate and growing religious pluralism creating dominance throughout both the judicial discussions and executive decisions.

Green said the current discussions on religious pluralism have not only created divisions by those of a religious background but also a division by those of the same faith, particularly in the Orthodox Jewish communities, Catholics and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Her analysis of the current political climate showed that as breakage and remapping of the current situation continues, formal and informal fracturing of the religious communities will widen.

She said Issues regarding LGBT rights and racial differences become topics of hot debate and produce these divisions of religious pluralism among the religious communities.

Green said the United States is a country of deeply held value propositions and of difference and diversity. Differing from Israel in allowing the religious freedom roots itself in the nation.

Green is a graduate of Georgetown University with a degree in politics and has been with The Atlantic covering a verity of national topics and religion.