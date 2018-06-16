Is rent in Idaho too expensive?

Idahoans earning the state minimum wage would have to work 66 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom apartment.

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition‘s Out of Reach 2018 report, residents earning the minimum wage of $7.25 would have to work 85 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom apartment, which has an average Fair Market Rent of $803 a month.

The wage of an average renter in Idaho is $12.19, but that’s still lower than the $15.44 needed on average to afford a two-bedroom apartment.

Blaine County is the most expensive, with a wage of $19.54 needed. Madison County came in at $13.87. Madison has the highest percentage of renters in Idaho: 52 percent of Madison residents are renters.

Most Idaho counties require $13.40 a month to rent.

Idaho is one of the cheaper states, according to the data. It’s number 42 on the list, which also includes the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Hawaii and the District of Columbia are the two most expensive places to live. Hawaii requires an average of $36.13 an hour to afford a two-bedroom rental.

Puerto Rico was the cheapest, with a wage of $9.24 an hour.