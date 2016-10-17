RepealThe19th: How is this a trend?

My mother is a single parent. She is also a strong military woman. When she enters a room, she commands it. I first noticed the respect others have for her when I was a teenager.

I liked a boy who appeared to be a “scrub.” She was not having it. Upon their first meeting, she made him take our groceries into the house.

The respect was immediate.

He carried our groceries in the house while my mother stared at him. She then proceeded to explain her rank in the military and what she could do to him if anything happened to me.

Though mortified, I will never forget the encounter. That was the day I first noticed my personal respect for my mother and all she stands for.

She taught me to be an educated individual. She taught me to vote. She taught me not to take my liberty for granted.

On Tuesday evening, supporters of Donald J. Trump started a hashtag that is now trending: #Repealthe19th.

The hashtag was created in response to an article written by Nate Silver the editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. In the article, there was an infographic that showed Trump would win if only men voted in the 2016 Election.

The hashtag is geared towards taking away the 19th Amendment, which gives women the right to vote.

Here are some of the tweets I found online:

“Women are not fit for politics. #RepealThe19th.”

“Give out nice enough handbags and most broads would gladly trade their voting rights for one. #repealthe19th”

“Men should never have given women the right to vote #RepealThe19th.”

As a woman, I am appalled. As a voter, I am frustrated. As a human, I am disappointed.

The fact that so many people are latching on to this hashtag is a representation of our current state of affairs: dismal and pathetic.

People can so easily dismiss women and their rights, but think about all we have accomplished to get to this point. Hello, women’s suffrage movement anyone? I mean, we have a woman running for president! Still, this bigotry and arrogance is taking over my news feed.

Statistically, I already have two strikes against me. I am a woman and I am black. I am worried, and I am unsure of the future.

If women were to lose their right to vote, what would be next? Granted, that situation is highly unlikely, but this is something I seriously worry about. I worry about my freedoms being taken from me like they were taken from my ancestors.

The thing that I fear most would be the regression of policies that have been set forth to make the world better.

It starts with little things, like a simple hashtag. Then it spirals into anarchy. It spirals into the degradation of our basic human rights.

Lewd comments, disregard for others and repulsive behavior — this is the man we are allowing to be a choice for president of the United States.

I am not a fan of Donald J. Trump. However, now I have lost respect for him I didn’t even know I had. More than just being a disrespectful, rude bully, he has the most power to influence hundreds of thousands of individuals.

Stick and stones may break my bones, but words will lead to action, and action could lead to the destruction of this country.