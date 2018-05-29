Dissension: Respect the flag, as well as the first amendment

Approved by a 3-7 vote of the Scroll editorial board.

While the First Amendment protects our rights of speech and protest, we need to respect the American flag.

The flag of the United States of America has been flown across the nation, as well as the world, as a symbol of freedom and a representation of America and its values established in the Declaration of Independence.

As children in grade school, many of us recited the pledge of allegiance to the flag of the United States of America daily.

“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

As we break it down, we realize what the flag stands for. It does not stand for an America that discriminates or promotes police brutality, but quite the opposite. We pledged to be united as one nation, and to bring liberty and justice to everyone.

The flag of the United States has also flown side-by-side with soldiers in battle, as many have given the ultimate sacrifice for the nation and our freedom. That same flag drapes the coffins of veterans who served our nation so faithfully, who put others before themselves.

As with the respect you would give to someone who sacrificed so much for you and the rest of the nation, we should do the same with the flag of the United States of America. While we are strong supporters of the First Amendment right of freedom of speech, we must remember what the flag of the United States stands for, and the need to show respect.

The editorial says the NFL has chosen to listen to President Donald Trump, and not its players — invalidating what the American flag and national anthem represent. They do not represent Trump, they represent the generations before us and the people around us who have made and continue to make America what it is today. It is a tribute to the lives lost and the sacrifices made to establish a nation of freedom.

In a nation of unrest and constant civic divisions, we can still have gratitude and pride for our history. Standing for our flag does not mean we turn away from the problems we have faced and continue to face, it means we believe in our Constitution.

The NFL’s announcement regarding kneeling during the playing of the national anthem along with the flag of the United States was necessary to establish a pattern of respect for something so symbolic.

“This season all league and team personnel shall stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. “Personnel who choose not to stand for the anthem may stay in the locker room until after the anthem has been performed.”

The players who choose to stay in the locker room are still exercising their right to protest. The NFL is not forcing them to do something that disagrees with their freedom of speech.

We support the choice by the NFL. We should all be grateful to live in a nation like America, and we should be proud to be able to stand, face the flag and show respect and honor for what we have and what the anthem and the flag of the United States represent.

While many say this new policy goes against people’s First Amendment right, we must recognize that the NFL is a private organization with the ability to set its own regulations and practices, just as any other company that pays its employees.

For example, if a person signs a contract with their employer saying that they will not protest the values of the company, their employer has the right to terminate the individual. Similarly, the NFL can fine players or individuals associated with the organization for not standing during the national anthem. The NFL is not forcing the individuals to even be present during the presentation of the flag and anthem.

The First Amendment grants us freedoms of speech, of expression and of peaceful protest. If players want to use their position to peacefully protest, then they should. However, don’t disrespect the American flag and all it stands for.