Responding to atheism in the last days

Why would God allow evil to exist? is one of the main questions asked by atheists, according to the first chapter of There is a God.
BYU-Idaho students typically feel comfortable explaining why God allows this to members of their same faith. But when the person they are talking to is an atheist, the conversation changes. Such was the case for Lauren Terry, a freshman studying public health.
“I would use the idea that we all have agency because we all have it,” said Terry “I don’t know.”
Hyrum Lewis, a faculty member in the Department of History, Geography and Political Science, published a book titled There is a God on May 1, 2017.
Lewis said the book helps members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with tough questions asked by modern atheists.
The primary objective of There is a God is to address the questions and concerns brought by atheists, agnostics and members having doubts about the existence of God.
Lewis said this book was the result of years of thoughtful consideration with questions of faith until he had enough material to make a publication.
“I didn’t write them down in a systematic way,” Lewis said. “I just read something in a class for this and that or I hear an interview with somebody and I would write responses, one paragraph or two paragraphs.”
Lewis wrote that ever since the event of 9/11, attacks against the Church have shifted from other denominations to atheists.
“We find ourselves more in alliance with fellow Christians than we used to,” said Lewis. “The attacks of our faith are usually coming from people of what they claim is no faith at all.”
According to psychologytoday.com, about seven percent of adults in the world are atheists, which is about 450-500 million people.
According to the Pew Research Center, non-religious—not identifying with any religion—is the third largest “religion” in the world.
Rather than try to explain the answers solely on scriptural authority, Lewis said he appeals to logic and reason to help readers believe the scriptures are a valid source of truth and knowledge.
In the introduction of There is a God, Lewis wrote that while members accept the spirit as sufficient testimony, others might need more.
He said many people leave their church not because they want to join another denomination, but because they have no belief.
“Reason in the context of faith can strengthen and protect testimony,” Lewis wrote. “Faith needs study.”
Yet even study needs faith. As Lewis said, scholarly evidence is only convincing for those already inclined through faith to accept it.
Jens Huber, a sophomore studying financial economics, used an analogy of a winged plane, with faith and reason being the wings.
“To be able to be religious, you need to have faith and reason,” Huber said.
Lewis said he hopes his book will help others find reason to questions.
Doubts can manifest from others or within ourselves. There is a God can be a useful resource to solidify faith or rebuild it.
Lewis’ There is a God is available for purchase at the BYU-I University Book Store.
