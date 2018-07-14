WATCH: Retiring English professor reflects on his teaching career

After dedicating 36 years to teaching at BYU-Idaho, Kip Hartvigsen, a professor in the English Department, will be retiring at the end of this semester.

“When I was an undergraduate at BYU, I always liked to read, so I thought, ‘I’ll just be an English major,’” Hartvigsen said. “I knew I wanted to be involved with higher education, and I didn’t know where — when I finished my graduate’s degrees — I would end up.”

Since 1982, Hartvigsen has had many experiences while teaching.

“I think that (the) best moments happen when a teacher, with his classmates, are engaged in a really good discussion, and lots of people want to participate and there’s a lot of energy,” Hartvigsen said. “Those are magical moments.”

Even after many years, Hartvigsen said the time he spent teaching at BYU-I went by fast.

“I don’t know what it is about the older you get, the faster the time goes, and I don’t know why that is,” Hartvigsen said. “And it goes faster in the classroom for me. I think that part of that is that in any profession, you learn more and more and more. And then you find that, unlike when you were starting, ‘Oh I hope I don’t run out of material,’ the frustration becomes ‘How will I ever impart what I would like to impart?’ because there are so many things I would like to share.”

One thing Hartvigsen said he would tell students is to take charge of their education.

“Get excited as a student, and the way to do that is to prepare for classes and get involved in your reading and do your assignments,” Hartvigsen said. “Go to class with questions and things that you want to talk about. Take more of the responsibility and don’t depend so much on the teacher to make the experience.”

Hartvigsen said he looks forward to working in the temple, doing some reading and writing, and possibly serving a mission with his wife after retiring.

“I think that the important thing is that, to make me happy, I’ve got to keep thinking of ways that I can be productive and help other people,” Hartvigsen said. “That’s really what you do as a teacher, you try to help your students. So, I think that becomes such a part of your life that I don’t think I could be happy if I didn’t feel like I was making some effort, at least, to help people.”