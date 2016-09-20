Return missionaries adjust to BYU-Idaho

A new semester means new adjustments, especially for the recently returned missionaries on campus.

Libby Gropp, a freshman majoring in general studies, just returned from serving a mission in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Gropp said the biggest adjustment from mission life to life on campus has been feeling the Spirit all the time.

“For the most part, you have the Spirit, and he’s helping you do everything on the mission,” Gropp said. “Then you come home, and it’s just not the same.”

Gropp said she has to work extra hard to keep the Spirit with her as often as she felt the Spirit on her mission.

Lupi Vasi, a freshman majoring in general studies, recently returned from a mission in Temple Square.

Vasi said staying on top of scripture study is the biggest adjustment.

“Heavenly Father wants us to plan out our day, to not waste His precious time and to do our work that we are expected to do,” Vasi said.

Vasi uses the skills she developed on her mission in her schoolwork.

David Peterson, a sophomore studying financial economics, also applies skills developed on his mission at school.

Peterson returned about three weeks ago from his mission in Macon, Georgia. He attended two semesters previous to his mission and is now back for the first time since his return.

“I feel so much more prepared for classes, and I’m able to pay better attention,” Peterson said. “Everything is improved for my classes.”

Peterson said he has better study habits and communication skills at school now, compared to the semesters he spent at school before.

Peterson said he has not completely left the mission schedule behind. He still wakes up early, usually around 6 a.m., and he signed up for early morning classes specifically to keep this habit going.

Fall semester holds adjustments for all of its students, whether you are a returned missionary, a freshman, a senior or somewhere in-between.