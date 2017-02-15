Returned missionary impacted by immigration ban

On Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning Syrian refugees from entering the United States, according to The Wall Street Journal.

This executive order created controversy throughout the world.

Jonah Nelson, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering, said he served his mission in Frankfurt, Germany, and taught many people who were refugees from countries with an Islamic majority.

He said one of his converts was Kurdish and immigrated to Germany right after ISIS became a larger issue in the world.

Nelson said the man quickly chose to be baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after discovering many of the LDS beliefs coincided with his Islamic beliefs.

Nelson said he had had both good and bad experiences with the Islamic members he spoke to, they treated him about the same as Christians did.

He said while executive orders are being signed, members of the Church should continue to treat people of all faiths and backgrounds with kindness.

“Just knowing gospel principles and how the Atonement works, (helps) you take someone as who they are and try to help them become what they can be,” Nelson said. “If they make mistakes, you still love them and you keep working with them and keep trying to help them as long as they’re wanting help.”

He said Americans should help immigrants adjust to America when they are here by helping them understand both society and the law.

Nelson said the ‘I Was a Stranger’ campaign is the Church’s way of taking a non-political stance on charity and Christ-like service.

“Treat them with love and respect,” he said. “If we are able to understand each other, we can understand how to help each other; that’s the ideal.”