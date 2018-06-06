Rexburg to become “Trail City”

Within the next 20 to 30 years, Rexburg will have a trail system for its citizens. The idea began in 2008 and has now been approved by the city.

A grant was awarded to the City of Rexburg by the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation through the High Five Grant. This grant is only to be used specifically for healthy living and physical activity, allowing trail city plans to be approved.

“This is extremely exciting news,” said Carolyn Dawson, a senior studying psychology. “I love to go on walks and bike around town. Knowing that my future kids might come to BYU-Idaho and be safely active while using the benefits provided by the new trails makes me extremely happy.”

Assistant Economic Director for the City of Rexburg Daniel Torres said this plan is going to be a long, continuous project adding bits and pieces every year. This plan will be taking about 20 to 30 years and beyond in order to completely finish.

He said by adding the trail system, instead of driving cars, citizens now have the choice of walking, biking or jogging to school, work and meetings.

“Trails are a sign of a good community,” Torres said. “It gives the community many different opportunities by either becoming healthy, giving citizens the option to not use cars as their use of transportation if they wish. People say they found that trails help businesses that are along trails benefit from gaining more popularity.”

According to the plan, along with the new trail system, there will be plans to build more parks as the population grows for the convenience of students, residents and tourists.

The plan will add bicycle lanes and pedestrian ways to streets. Rexburg residents have also desired a trail system that goes along the Teton River, which was accepted in the plan.

To make the trail system safer, the city will add lighting, maps and signs along the trails. At rest stops, there will be benches for people to rest and take a breather, according to the plan.