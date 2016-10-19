Has Rexburg booting gone too far?

Booting in Rexburg is a problem that students face every day at BYU-Idaho.

A boot is a device put on a car’s tire by a parking enforcement company, leaving it immobile until the fine is paid.

“I did have a time when I was booted,” said Haley Fronk, a sophomore studying child development. “I had some family come into town and we parked in the Nauvoo Parking Lot and then after about ten minutes of being parked there, we went out to our car and there was a boot on it for about $90.”

Ordinance 911 for the City of Rexburg states that a licensed booting company can boot or tow your car if it is parked improperly. This means that apartment complexes do not make any money off of their residents getting booted.

“No, there’s no correlation or connection between the booting company and the apartment complex,” said Bethany Miller, the lead leasing manager at The Ivy Apartments. “It’s actually part of the booting ordinance that those things are kept separately and that there’s no money transferred between the two companies.”

Many students make complaints about booting and do not see it as necessary, so why do apartment complexes allow it?

“It helps people park where they’re supposed to park,” Miller said. “If we just opened our lot to everybody, nobody who has purchased a pass, who has paid money for a pass, would be able to park where they’re supposed to park.”

While booting in Rexburg remains controversial, it continues to keep student parking regulated and enforced.