New Rexburg development creates debate

On Feb. 22, Rexburg locals gathered at the Madison County Courthouse to discuss a new development coming to the county.

The developers, Teton Land Development LLC. and Misty Valley LLC., will be creating 162 lots for new homes, trails and a park, which has brought much concern from residents of the area.

Sheila Sommer, a local resident of Madison County, started a petition on Facebook to encourage Rexburg residents to speak out about the matter and stop any development from happening.

“It is a bad idea because it will affect everyone’s water and natural wildlife,” Sommer said.

The petition has garnered 176 names against the subdivision development.The recommendation board, consisting of the Planning and Zoning Department administrator and other public officials, voted yes to continue development.

The preserve at Henry’s Fork will have around 162 lots with potential homes, septic systems, trails and a park.

“I live out there, across the street from this,” said Jared Sommer, another Rexburg local. “It’s just an unfortunate situation that we are getting developed.”

Garry Schnell, vice president of operation for the developers, was happy about the final results and said he appreciated the opinion of the local residents in the area.

“It is hard to satisfy everyone, and some will end up with hurt feelings,” Schnell said.

Bradley Petersen, Planning and Zoning Department administrator, said private property rights have to be protected.

“As long as the developers meet the requirements, we cannot force them to stop development in their land,” Petersen said.

Amidst the controversy of the subdivision development, Petersen said the developers conducted research on wildlife, transportation and water, going far beyond expectations.

“They did an environmental impact study and said that the ground around had been so used, much of the animal population actually diminished,” Petersen said, but the development will increase wildlife again.

The developers will also leave the area open for local residents to walk the trails and use the parks.

The development will minimally impact traffic in the area because “to (our) surprise, the city’s roads can actually handle more cars,” Petersen said.

BYU-I students may be unaware of the development since it is farther out, but Petersen said he would love input from the students.

Students can participate by helping revise the comprehensive plan this upcoming year.

The comprehensive plan evaluates where the city stood, where it stands now and where it needs to go.

Petersen said that demographics, building permits and infrastructure are reviewed and adjusted to help the city of Rexburg and neighboring areas grow.

“BYU-Idaho is a partner in a sense that you are in a county that has 43,000 people, give or take some, and about 18,000 students, that is a huge percent — it’s about 40 percent of the population of the county,” Petersen said. “You are our neighbors.”

Petersen said students at BYU-I come from all parts of the country and the world; they have experienced different things people in Rexburg have not and that input can be important.

“We also need to protect our agriculture industry because that is still the largest industry in the area,” Petersen said.

Students’ ideas can help Rexburg grow but also keep the agricultural economy of Idaho afloat.

“If my ideas are needed, I can get involved and help,” said Elijah De-Graft Turkson, a freshman studying computer science. “One person cannot do all the work. We all have a role to play.”

Petersen said it would be important to build a community in which students could stay if they wanted, but the infrastructure is still lacking.

“What we need to do is build that infrastructure to encourage the right kind of growth that will allow some of these wonderful, incredible minds to stay here and bless our lives too,” Petersen said.

Petersen encourages students to become involved in meetings to create the comprehensive plan. Students can contact the Madison County Planning and Zoning Department for more information.