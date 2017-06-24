Rexburg film festival begins

Justus said that film festivals are a great way to start to get noticed in the filmmaking world.

“I hope that directors that submitted films can learn from this experience and get some great feedback from each other,” Justus said.

Audience members are invited to the festival as well, and Justus said he hopes they can enjoy the festival.

Gatekeeper Motion Pictures was able to obtain a few sponsors and even find a special grand prize for the festival winner.

Justus has been interested in filmmaking since 2009 but has been involved in creative efforts his whole life.

“If you sit in your room and never show what you’ve done, what good is that?” Justus said.

He said creating and sharing art is the most important aspect of being a creative.