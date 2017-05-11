Rexburg judge applies for Idaho Supreme Court position

The Idaho Judicial Council announced a local Rexburg judge and former BYU-Idaho professor is a candidate for the Idaho Supreme Court after Justice Daniel Eismann announced his intention to retire in August 2017.

Judge Moeller has been the District Judge for the seventh district for the state of Idaho for eight years.

Before being appointed a judge in 2009, Judge Moeller was an attorney for 19 years as a partner with Rigby, Andrus, & Moeller. Judge Moeller’s current term as District Judge will expire January 2019.

For filling midterm vacancies, Governor Butch Otter will appoint a new justice to replace Eismann.

The term that will be filled temporarily will end in January of 2019, and an election for the next term will be held in May 2018, according to idahostatesman.com.

