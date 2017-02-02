Rexburg is now “The millennial city USA”

Rexburg, Idaho, changed its tagline of “America’s Family Community” to “The Millennial City USA.”

The change comes from the announcement that Rexburg is home to one of the country’s largest groups of young talent, according to prweb.com.

“Over 81 percent of the 26,000 people living in Rexburg are under 30, and the median age is 22 – 15 years younger than the national average,” PRWeb stated.

The growth of 18 to 35-year-olds is projected to continue: the Idaho Department of Labor estimates the millennial population in Eastern Idaho will expand 26 percent by 2025, compared to less than 3 percent nationally.

“Rexburg is home to many young scholars who are passionate about living and working in this unique region,” said Jerry Merrill, Mayor of Rexburg, Idaho, according to prweb.com. “Our small town community appeals to a massive group of millennials because of their access to higher education, career opportunities, affordability and endless opportunities for outdoor recreation. They feel welcome and excited to interact here.”