Rexburg prepares for ISU Symphonic Band and Civil Concert Band

On Nov. 15, the Idaho State University Symphonic Band and Civic Concert Band will be performing in Rexburg, Idaho, at 7:30 p.m. at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, Jensen Grand Concert Hall.

The director of the Civic Concert Band is ISU Director of Jazz Studies Erin Armstrong, and the ISU Director of Bands Patrick Brooks is directing the Symphonic Band.

The Idaho State University Symphonic Band and Civic Concert Band will be performing a couple of their musicals including; Second Suite in F for Military Band, Variants on A Medieval Tune, Egmont Overture by Ludwig Van Beethoven, Sheltering Sky and Strange Humors by John Mackey an American composer.

“In the past, bands have typically not performed music by Beethoven, mostly because Beethoven didn’t write music for concert bands as we know them today, and because the orchestral works he did write are difficult for bands to play,” Brooks said, according to Rexburg Standard Journal.

The tickets vary between $4-$8. $8 for Adults, $6 for faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college students and free for ISU students with student ID.