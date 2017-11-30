Rexburg Tree Festival promises charity and fun

The two-day event, Rexburg Tree Festival, will start on Dec. 1. The event features decorated Christmas trees and wreaths, generously donated by the community.

The event is happening at the Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center. On Dec. 1, the event will go from 6-9 p.m., and on Dec. 2 it will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission for the event will be $3 per person and $15 per family, and all proceeds will go to “Shop with a cop.”

There will also be a Carousel at Porter Park where the children will get the opportunity to ride it. They call it the “Polar Express,” according to the City of Rexburg.

The ride will be from the Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center to the Carousel and back.

At porter park, there will also be different activities and attractions. There will be hot cocoa, crafts, Christmas village display, Lego building contest and a visit to the north pole.

On Friday night, “there will be an ugly sweater contest to finish the entertainment for the night,” the City of Rexburg informed.