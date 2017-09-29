Water warnings in Rexburg area

UPDATE -In a second press release from the city of Rexburg, Total Coliform was found in the northwestern part of the city, as outlined in the yellow in the photo. All residents within the area were told to boil their water for their safety.

According to a press release from the city of Rexburg, the city has received the second set of sample results from an independent lab for water testing. All samples have come back negative for E. coli.

The city will continue to test and flush the water system to ensure safety for our residents and compliance with all Idaho Department of Environmental Quality standards.

Please refer to www.rexburg.org for future notifications of official information.

ORIGINAL- All water on BYU-Idaho’s campus is safe to drink for students or faculty concerned with their health.

BYU-I University Relations released an official notice today that campus water is safe for consumption, despite recent reports of E. coli in the city water system.

“A routine water sample in the city tested positive for the E. coli virus on Thursday,” the notice stated. “Per procedure, an additional test is being conducted today. In the meantime, the City of Rexburg has NOT issued a boil order. In addition, water turn-offs in campus buildings are related to planned building construction projects.”

A report from Local News 8 on Sept. 28, stated that E. coli had been found at only one of the eight sample points in Rexburg.