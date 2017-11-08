Rexburg welcomes City Council members after election

On Nov. 7, an election was held in every state of the United States. As for Rexburg, Idaho, there was only three city council seats open and only three people running.

Mary Flanary, deputy city clerk for Rexburg said Council Member Christopher Mann was re-elected, Council Member Brad Wolfe was re-elected and Mike Walker is the new City Council Member who will fill Council Member Donna Benfield’s seat.

Those three candidates will be sworn into office on the first meeting in January.

More information about the election will be given at the next County Commissioners meeting that will be held on Nov. 14.