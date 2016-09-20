Rexburg woman charged with felony strangulation after alleged attack on ex-boyfriend

A woman was arrested for felony attempted strangulation and misdemeanor aggravated assault after she allegedly attacked a former boyfriend and a female acquaintance.

Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis said Kelli Melyn Thompson, 19, went to the Willows Apartment Complex around 4:30 p.m. Monday with the intention of confronting an ex-boyfriend.

Thompson was allowed into an apartment where, after a brief discussion, she attacked the ex-boyfriend while he sat on the couch.

“She bolted at him and was choking him pretty good,” Lewis said.

Several people in the apartment were able to defuse the situation, and Thompson left the apartment.

Police said Thompson later returned to the apartment and tried to regain entry. The occupants of the apartment tried to prevent her from entering, and in the process Thompson allegedly punched one of the occupants several times.

Authorities arrested Thompson at her apartment complex and booked her into the Madison County Jail. She was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

This story was originally published on EastIdahoNews.com.