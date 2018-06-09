Rexburg’s Celebration of Humanity

The City of Rexburg invited all of its citizens to attend their Celebration of humanity at Porter Park on Saturday, June 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.

According to the Facebook event page, the goal is for “everyone to come and join us for a tailgate-style party — a community celebration of kindness, diversity, and our shared humanity.”

Mayor of Rexburg, Jerry Merrill, posted on the event discussion board explaining the event would be similar to a picnic.

“Bring food, lawn chairs or a blanket and enjoy good music, games, maybe even some karaoke,” Merrill said. “We just want to celebrate the goodness of people with a fun, positive event.”

The event will take place at the Beehive Pavilion at Porter Park music, food and more will be offered to all.