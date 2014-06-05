Rexburg’s National Champion

The small town of Rexburg, Idaho may not sound like a place where you’ll find a world-class athlete. But 15-year-old gymnast, Ryker Shaw, has set out to change that perception.

“He was just a natural at it,” Ryker’s mother Gina Shaw said. “I think we started when he was 4 years old. When I called the gymnastics center I just explained to them that he was a pretty coordinated little guy. They said, ‘Well, most parents think that their kids are pretty coordinated.’”

“It was obvious when Ryker first came in the gym that he was really talented,” Ryker’s coach and Madison Gymnastics Center owner Justin Packard said. “Even from six years old, he didn’t want to play games in the gym, he wanted to work out. He wanted to train.”

“He’s always just been very daring, no fear kind of personality,” Shaw said.

“He’s naturally athletic, naturally good air sense,” Packard said. “He knows where he’s at when he’s side down, little to no fear so honestly just a prime candidate for gymnastics, along with being short. That helps.”

“I remember watching Jonathon Horton,” Ryker said. “I can’t remember if its bronze or silver but, watching him be really good at high bar. All those big competitions, I feel like I want to be that good.”

It didn’t take long for Ryker’s talent to get noticed on a national level.

“We do a special program in gymnastics called Future Stars,” Packard said. “That’s where when you’re not exactly old enough to go to Nationals, you can still go and get evaluated at the Olympic training center so you can kind of see where you’re at and how you’re doing. And it was obvious when we went to Future Star Nationals there at the training center that he had something special. He was able to go and work out with these guys that were just genetic phenoms at the age of 9, 10 and 11 who all look like they’ve been body building since they were two. He went and hung with those guys so it was pretty evident that the possibilities are endless.”

Ryker worked hard to put himself in a position to be able to compete against the best gymnasts in the country.

“My main goal first was to go to Nationals,” Ryker said. “I was really going to try my hardest to make it to the second day.”

“When you go to Nationals, you have to qualify on your first day of competition in order to compete at the second day,” Shaw said.

“This last year I made it to the second day,” Ryker said. “I did a lot better than I thought I was going to do. The first day I finished in first so I was like, ‘I want to keep going as hard as I could to be as high as I could the second day as well.”

“I’ve always known that he can do whatever he wants,” Shaw said. “But it was still pretty exciting for him to end where he did.”

“I wish I could say, ‘Oh yeah I expected him to do that well the whole time,’” Packard said. “But really we went with the expectation of, ‘Hey I hope we can just make it to the finals, you know, compete on the second day. It was just totally shocking to see his name at the top of the results, but it was absolutely like, ‘Wow, we’ve got a chance to win this.”

Ryker finished the competition that was held in Long Beach, California, as the National Champion on the Floor Excersise, he also finished 6th on the Horizontal (High) Bar, and 7th on the Still Rings. At the end of the 2014 Junior Olympic National Championships Ryker Shaw finished 2nd place all-around. His ultimate goal is to compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics which will be held in Tokyo, Japan.

Reporting from the Madison Gymnastics Center in Rexburg, Idaho, I’m Ben Seebeck, Scroll Digital.