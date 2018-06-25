Rigby Stampede Days Rodeo

The Rigby Stampede Days rodeo took place July 22 and 23. The event began with the rodeo queens presenting the U.S. flag as bystanders stood at attention, hats off while a young girl sang the National Anthem on horseback.

Onlookers cheered each time as flags from the military branches were presented and veterans and service members stood. After the anthem, honoring veterans and a word of prayer, the evening began.

Bareback riders kicked off the event on horses that only had one thing in interest, bucking the riders off. One cowboy had his hand caught in the rope, keeping him tied to a bucking horse, even after he tried to dismount.

Calf roping followed and the excitement of a little girl in a pink cowgirl hat kept her on her feet, watching intently as each calf ran from the gate.

