Robbery gets to storage units in Rexburg

Properties worth thousands of dollars were stolen from three different storage units in Rexburg in the past couple of weeks.

According to East Idaho News, police said locks on three units of the American Self Storage in Rexburg were cut.

“They got away with tools, golf bags, laptops, electronics and anything else they could grab,” said Captain Randy Lewis of the Rexburg Police Department, according to East Idaho News.

The American Self Storage website informed that they offer student, commercial and residential storage in the city of Rexburg.

Captain Lewis said that they are investigating the case through the surveillance cameras available at the site, according to East Idaho News.