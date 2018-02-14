Roses are red, violets are blue, everything costs less than dinner for two

As Feb. 14 draws closer, it serves as a friendly reminder to anyone single that time is running out to find a special someone.

According to Insider, being single has health benefits. Single people have larger support groups, less financial stress, more time to work out and better sleeping patterns.

Being in college guarantees a lack of sleep, but according to Amerisleep, being single means you will sleep better, even compared to those in a happy relationship.

According to History.com, Valentine’s Day is a day dedicated to your significant other and is “the day of romance,” if you have someone to share it with.

Roomate went out with a guy yesterday for the first time

Today they cuddling in the couch talking about kids

Next week they'll be married and expecting twins

Mark my words#byui — Cassandra DeMelo (@CassandraDeMelo) January 20, 2018

For some, Valentine’s Day is a normal day no more special than the rest.

“Valentine’s Day is a day to express people’s love for one another,” said Alexis Morrell, a junior studying exercise physiology. “I don’t treat the day any different; I usually just do my normal routine.”

But for others, the holiday is a big deal.

Antonia Ricci, a BYU-I alumna, said the holiday is her favorite.

“Valentine’s Day is my favorite,” Ricci said. “I love being spoiled by my husband; it’s the perfect excuse to go to a nice dinner with him. It’s a day to recognize and appreciate your loved ones; I love it!”

There are also those who see no purpose to the holiday.

Ben Wheeler, a BYU-I alumnus said Valentine’s Day is pointless, and he is not a fan of seeing couples’ social media posts.

“It’s a bunch of mushy and gross love; I don’t want to see that,” Wheeler said.

Once Feb. 15 arrives, it means all Valentine’s candy is on clearance.