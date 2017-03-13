Rumors of threat to campus confirmed false

The following is a press release from University Relations:

At 9:19 a.m. BYU-Idaho Security received a call from an employee who reported seeing an armed individual on campus. Campus Security contacted the Rexburg Police who responded immediately. Together they quickly located the individual who was identified as a grounds crew member carrying a tree trimming tool in a holster.

There was never a threat to campus, however we thank employees and students for being vigilant and aware of their surroundings.



We encourage everyone to report suspicious behavior to Campus Security at 496-3000.