Find joy running for cash

For Tyler Jensen, a sophomore studying business management, a normal Friday night consists of seeing friends, finishing homework and getting a slushy with every possible flavor for a stranger. He gets paid for it, too. Jensen is an intern for the app JoyRun, a delivery service made for students.

JoyRun came to Rexburg in the middle of Fall Semester 2017. Since then, BYU-Idaho has been the app’s fastest growing community.

Caden Zobrist, the growth lead of the Mountain Region for JoyRun, manages the app on the BYU-I, BYU, Utah State University and Utah Valley University campuses. He said when JoyRun first came to BYU-I, they went from about 10 orders a week to about 450 orders a week, and the app has not stopped growing since its release.

Zobrist said he thinks Rexburg’s demographics play a part in the immediate growth of the app.

“It also has to do with the fact that 30 percent of the students have vehicles and the other 70 percent do not,” Zobrist said. “So, the students that do have vehicles are looking for side cash and the students that do not have vehicles do not have food. It’s kinda the perfect storm.”

According to their website, JoyRun was founded in 2015 in Santa Clara, California, and is a “peer-to-peer platform that makes group deliveries for the community, by the community, social, affordable and rewarding.”

Users order food or groceries in the app they want but cannot get themselves. A “runner” accepts the request and purchases and delivers the item to the user. Jensen is one of those runners.

On Feb. 16, Jensen made a run for two slushies for Alena Breinholt, a freshman studying special education K-12, and her roommate, Isabella Douglas, a sophomore studying business. He received the order and delivered the slushies in under an hour.

Breinholt said she heard about the app from Douglas. She does not have a car so she uses the app to order food.

“The thing that I like the most is that I don’t have to call up somebody and use them for their cars, I can just say ‘hey, I want this,’ and I’m able to get it,” Breinholt said.

Jensen said the app gives him an opportunity to learn and be creative and meet a lot of people.

“It’s a nice little way of making money,” Jensen said. “It’s very flexible and you meet people through it. That’s what is really fun.”

JoyRun is currently available on 55 campuses and four air force bases nationwide.