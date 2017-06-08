BYU-Idaho supermileage team participates in international competition

Students work together on the small car. They are franticly trying to get everything just right before their competition starts on June 8th in Michigan. Students have a mixture of excitement and fear as deadlines approach.
BYU-Idaho will be attending the SAE supermileage competition. This is a competition in which the team is required to build a car from scratch with high gas mileage. According to student.sae.org there are 23 teams registered to go to the competition. BYUI will be competing with schools like Harvard University, Northern Illinois University, Canadian universities and many more.
“We built the car from the ground up, starting from scratch from nothing” said Jonathan Fritter, Co-President of the SAE Supermileage team. He said the team does not receive help from faculty besides a few pointers from their mentors.
The students have expressed excitement to see the finished product as some have been working on the car since 2015.
“We are pioneering. BYU-Idaho has never participated in Supermileage before.” German Izaguirre, co-president said, “our team members are mechanical engineering, advanced vehicle system, and automotive engineering technology.” He said this sets their team apart from other school teams who mainly only have members from mechanical engineering.
It looks really good on our resume,” Fritter said.
Fritter noted how SAE has several “sub-chapters” and this one is brand new.
Justin Miller, the faculty mentor said, “I’ve actually tried to stay out of the way I’ve watched for times when they needed guidance and have questions.” He continues saying how he’s just been there as a counselor or an adviser.
Students noted how proud they are to have done something completely on their own without substantial help from professors.
“Seeing parts that I have fabricated and designed be used on this car,” said Alex Harline, a senior studying advanced vehicle systems on the Supermileage team.
Students work on much of the work for this project working long hours.
Fritter fears that the car will not pass the rigorous inspection that the competition has. He said how half of the people who go do not get to participate due to rules. This is the biggest fear that many of the students have.
“We have to go through the rules with a fine-tooth comb and check everything off,” he said.
BYU-Idaho has one of the largest 4 year automotive program in the nation said Justin Miller, faculty mentor and professor of automotive engineering.
“Supermileage is the most fun I’ve had on campus so far,” Harline said.
For more information on this competition go to http://students.sae.org/cds/supermileage/event/.