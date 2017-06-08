BYU-Idaho supermileage team participates in international competition

Students work together on the small car. They are franticly trying to get everything just right before their competition starts on June 8th in Michigan. Students have a mixture of excitement and fear as deadlines approach.

BYU-Idaho will be attending the SAE supermileage competition. This is a competition in which the team is required to build a car from scratch with high gas mileage. According to student.sae.org there are 23 teams registered to go to the competition. BYUI will be competing with schools like Harvard University, Northern Illinois University, Canadian universities and many more.

“We built the car from the ground up, starting from scratch from nothing” said Jonathan Fritter, Co-President of the SAE Supermileage team. He said the team does not receive help from faculty besides a few pointers from their mentors.

The students have expressed excitement to see the finished product as some have been working on the car since 2015.