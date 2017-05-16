Saints and Soldiers: Fighting Pornography

A local man started a blog this month to help him recover from a 5-year addiction to pornography.

“The idea for starting a blog was first presented to me by my wife,”said the blogger, who wishes to remain anonymous. “She felt that sharing our story would be a way we could take a stand against the evils of pornography that are so present in the world today.”

“The response I hope for is more people to take a stand against the plague of pornography,” the blogger said. “You could say that I want to build an army of saints and soldiers. I hope to inspire many others to join in the fight.”

87 percent of young men and 31 percent of young women report using pornography, according to “Generation XXX,” a 2008 study done by the Journal of Adolescent Research.

“Results revealed that roughly two-thirds (67%) of young men and one half (49%) of young women agree that viewing pornography is acceptable,” according to “Generation XXX.”

Viewers watched 91,980,225,000 pornographic videos on Pornhub in 2016, according to Fight the New Drug’s website.

The blogger said that those addicted to pornography need multiple sources of help to overcome the problem.

“I have often felt in my experience that I should be able to do it on my own and that between the Lord and myself, or sometimes just myself, I have everything I need,” the blogger said. “This is far from the truth.”

The blogger said he sought out professional counseling, went to addiction recovery meetings, and got help from his bishop and family.

“Still at times [I] felt like it was not enough,” the blogger said.

Timothy Rarick, a faculty member in the home and family department at BYU-Idaho, said overcoming addictions only happen with an intense desire to change.

“Having a strong relationship with God is really going to fuel that desire [to change],” Rarick said. “The opposite of addiction is not sobriety. It’s connection.”

Rarick said there are many resources for those struggling with pornography. These include Fight the New Drug’s recovery program (https://fortifyprogram.org/) and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ addiction recovery program (https://addictionrecovery.lds.org/).

“I once was in a place where I did not believe I could ever go longer than a week without a relapse,” the blogger said. “Now I have had almost a year and a half of sobriety. I know change is possible because I have experienced a change. And I keep changing little by little.”

The blog can be found at https://asaintandasoldier.wixsite.com/thejourney.