Sand and Light: The Weekly Image

by | Jul 15, 2017 | Photo | 0 comments

Sand and Light: The Weekly Image

Written by Jenna Schwarz

As the semester comes to a close, students staying in Rexburg for the seven-week break are looking for exciting things to do. Just 20 minutes outside of Rexburg, the St. Anthony Sand Dunes give visitors a unique opportunity to see the stars, light a fire, or do light painting and steel wool photography.

To do steel wool photography, all you need is a tripod, a camera, a whisk, rope, steel wool and a 9V battery. To set up the camera, get a low ISO (the sensitivity to light) and a long shutter speed (15 seconds at least). Stuff the steel wool in the whisk, tie the whisk to a rope, ignite the steel wool by touching it with the 9V battery, and start spinning it around. The long shutter speed will capture the sparks flying and the whole movement, making a really cool photo.

The sand dunes are perfect for a summer activity in Rexburg and a fun place to learn some new photography skills.

Sand Dunes_1
Sand Dunes_6
Sand Dunes_8
Sand Dunes_9
Sand Dunes_10
Sand Dunes_18
Sand Dunes_19
Sand Dunes_20
Sand Dunes_21
Sand Dunes_22
Sand Dunes_23
Sand Dunes

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *