Scotty McCreery to perform sold-out show

American Idol winner Scotty McCreery will perform in the John W. Hart Auditorium at BYU-Idaho on Saturday, Oct. 15.

There are 3,400 people planning to attend the concert, according to Center Stage.

“This is going to be a sold-out show,” said Don Sparhawk, the coordinator of Center Stage and Performance Tour.

On Oct. 5, Sparhawk said only 300 bleacher seats were left.

Scotty McCreery became one of country music’s hottest new star at the age of 17, when he won season 10 of American Idol, according to Scotty McCreery’s Official Artist Website.

“We were very impressed with Scotty’s show,” Sparhawk said. “His music is very appropriate for our school.”

Sparhawk said McCreery had a very successful concert at BYU-I in 2014, and many students kept asking when McCreery would come back again.

“It has been more than two years, and we decided that it was time to bring him back,” Sparhawk said.

Sparhawk said he worked with McCreery’s booking agent to have the country singer back to BYU-I, but they needed to wait until he was going to be in the west again.

Currently, McCreery is on a tour that includes stops in Billings, Montana and Wendover, Nevada.

“I think this is going to be a great experience for us and for Scotty McCreery,” said Kate Hall, a sophomore studying horticulture.

Hall said it is her third semester, and Scotty McCreery is one of the biggest celebrities she has seen at BYU-I aside from David Archuleta.

“I like how deep his voice is,” said Samantha Tilleman, a sophomore studying recreation management. “I also like that he is a very humble country boy.”

Tilleman said she has been a fan of Scotty McCreery since she first saw his audition on American Idol in 2011 and instantly fell in love with him.

“I’m really excited for him to come because he is a really good performer and seems like a really good guy already,” said Cara Boone, a freshman studying special education.

“I think this is a great opportunity to go to Scotty McCreery’s concert, because usually, his concert tickets cost about $50,” said Giomar Garcia, a junior studying business management.

The tickets for the concert on Oct. 15 are between $14-16 for BYU-I students and employees. Remaining bleacher seats are $26 for the public.