Scrollbuzz Delights: Cheesecake

30-minute Cheesecake

Ingredients:

8 oz. of cream cheese

1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream

1/3 cup of sugar

1 tablespoon of vanilla

1 teaspoon of lime juice

Instructions:

Put heavy whipping cream in a large bowl and mix.

Add sugar and vanilla to sweeten.

Add cream cheese and lime juice and mix until consistency is thick.

Place mixture on a pie crust and spread evenly.

Place pie in freezer for 30-40 minutes until it is firm.

Cut and enjoy!

Serves: six to eight people