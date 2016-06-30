Scrollbuzz Delights: Cheesecake

30-minute Cheesecake
Ingredients:
8 oz. of cream cheese
1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream
1/3 cup of sugar
1 tablespoon of vanilla
1 teaspoon of lime juice
Instructions:
Put heavy whipping cream in a large bowl and mix.
Add sugar and vanilla to sweeten.
Add cream cheese and lime juice and mix until consistency is thick.
Place mixture on a pie crust and spread evenly.
Place pie in freezer for 30-40 minutes until it is firm.
Cut and enjoy!
Serves: six to eight people
March 25, 2017 @ 2:32 pm Scrollbuzz delights – Cinthya Rubio
