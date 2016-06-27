Scrollbuzz Delights: Roasted Potatoes

Garlic Parmesan Potato Wedges

Items needed:

– 4 large potatoes

– 3 tbsp. of olive oil

– 2 tsp. of salt

– 2 tsp. of garlic powder

– 2 tsp. of Italian seasoning

– ½ cup of shredded parmesan cheese

Instructions:

– Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

– Cut potatoes into wedges and place in large bowl.

– Drizzle olive oil and toss to coat.

– In a small bowl, whisk together salt, garlic powder and Italian seasoning.

– Sprinkle parmesan cheese over potatoes and toss to coat.

– Sprinkle seasoning over potatoes and toss to coat.

– Place potatoes on baking sheet and bake for 25-35 minutes.