Scrollbuzz Delights: Roasted Potatoes

Garlic Parmesan Potato Wedges
Items needed:
– 4 large potatoes
– 3 tbsp. of olive oil
– 2 tsp. of salt
– 2 tsp. of garlic powder
– 2 tsp. of Italian seasoning
– ½ cup of shredded parmesan cheese
Instructions:
– Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
– Cut potatoes into wedges and place in large bowl.
– Drizzle olive oil and toss to coat.
– In a small bowl, whisk together salt, garlic powder and Italian seasoning.
– Sprinkle parmesan cheese over potatoes and toss to coat.
– Sprinkle seasoning over potatoes and toss to coat.
– Place potatoes on baking sheet and bake for 25-35 minutes.