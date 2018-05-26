Second annual Carousel Summer Kickoff starts summer off right

The Good Time Rentals Free Carousel Summer Kickoff at Porter Park provided residents of Rexburg with food, fun and free carousel rides on May 28.

“I don’t think a lot of people know about the carousel, and if they do, it’s just something you can ride every once in a while,” said Megan Hamblin, facilities coordinator for Rexburg. “I don’t think people knew of the rich history, and how old and how beautiful it really is. So this event is kind of to celebrate the carousel, and to celebrate the end of the school year too.”

Jeff Crowther, recreation director for Rexburg, said the city is grateful for Good Time Rentals’ generosity to sponsor the event.

The summer kickoff included the free rides on the carousel, the Farmer’s Market, Porter Park Splash Park, a petting zoo, balloon twister, a bounce house village and carnival games. The event started with an opening ceremony with Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill.

“This really is a treasure for the city,” Crowther said. “It is the only wooden carousel in the state of Idaho, so it’s very unique and it provides so much endless fun here in the community. It’s very affordable for families to come and enjoy, and so we feel it’s just something that’s very vital to America’s family community.”

The event attracted residents of Rexburg and BYU-Idaho students alike.

“I’ve got two little ones, a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old, and we enjoy when the city of Rexburg puts things like this on,” said Cooper Dunn, a Rexburg resident of five years. “It’s fun to get out and get some energy out and let the kids play.”

Students from BYU-I came too, even those who knew nothing about the carousel.

“I just came here because I love the Farmer’s Market, and I actually didn’t know that this kickoff was going on, so I was pleasantly surprised by the bouncy castles and the people,” said Carly Schaelling, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies. “I did not know about the carousel. I didn’t know that it was here. I showed up and I got really excited.”

The carousel is open to the public Monday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to the City of Rexburg website.

“Come out and use it,” Crowther said. “We have such short and awesome summers, so I think it’s great that people come out and get out of the house and enjoy the park and come use the carousel.”

According to the Rexburg city website, the carousel was built in 1926 but came to Rexburg in 1952.

“The carnival for the Fourth of July celebration in Rexburg got canceled, and they were really sad,” Hamblin said. “So they went down to Utah and bought the carousel for $5,500 and then brought it here. It was destroyed in the 1976 flood, though, so the members of the community restored the carousel. They hand-painted the horses and brought it back together, so it’s really a special gem in this community.”

In addition to replacing the 12 horses, fourteen decorative panels and fourteen rounding board panels were replaced. The panels now depict scenes of beauty from Idaho and the new horses were designed to reflect Idaho’s history.