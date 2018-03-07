Second Helpings’ second opening

The Family Crisis Center located at 6 East Main Street in Rexburg reopened their thrift store, Second Helpings, on Feb. 26.

Julie Leavitt, a senior studying communication who works at the crisis center, informed students about the reopening.

Q: Why was there a reopening for the thrift store?

A: The Family Crisis Center has had the thrift store for a couple of years now, and it’s one of the ways we serve clients in the four counties that we serve. If they need clothes, we can get them for them there at the thrift store, but we were receiving so many donations that we didn’t have enough room to hold ever ything. We actually had a lot of donations in storage. So the big idea behind this was that we were going to renovate downstairs and put all of our donations out on the floor instead of having any in storage. It took about two months to renovate the entire place. They knocked out some walls and redecorated, and now they have all the donations and all the inventory out on the floor so people can buy it.

Q: Why does the crisis center have a thrift store?

A: We have a thrift store for two purposes. The first one is to help victims. Sometimes if they leave a situation and they don’t have any clothes or they don’t have any cooking items, we can get them for them for free because of that donation. Also, when community members shop there, we have super affordable prices — it’s really a steal, but when they shop there, all that money goes directly back to helping victims because it helps us keep our doors open. It’s like our emergency money in case a grant ever didn’t come in or something like that. We could still continue serving victims because we have that thrift store money to fall back on.

Q: How did you become a part of this and find this job?

A: I did my internship there almost a year ago, and at the end of my internship there was a position open for a public awareness coordinator, and I applied and got it.

Q: What do you do?

A: I have a partner, and him and I are both in charge of spreading education throughout the communities about the reality of domestic violence and sexual assault and stalking, and the signs and effects it has. We educate the community and bring awareness so people know where they can turn to for help.

Q: How have you seen the thrift store help others?

A: The thrift store is amazing because it helps people in a variety of ways. I’ve seen families go there who have a super tight budget and can’t go and spend money on expensive things. They can get really good things there. I’ve seen college students do the same thing; I had even done the same thing there. It helps people there, but it also helps victims when they leave their situation and they have nothing. That can be a scary place to be and like, “OK, so I left, but now I have no clothes. I have no way to feed my kids. How am I going to make this work?” So they can meet with an advocate and the advocate can say, “OK, well it looks like you’re going to need this many clothes and this many cooking items.” Then we will write up a form and give it to the victims.

Q: Is there anything else you would like the public to know about the thrift store?

A: Yes, one other thing. We just started a new Facebook page specifically for the thrift store where we are going to post deals or sales of the week. Sometimes we will get big items in, and because of our space, we don’t have room to store them. You won’t find large furniture downstairs in the basement because it wouldn’t fit. So we will post items there, so if people are following that, they can come in and get the items before they are taken, because they sell quickly. That Facebook page is “Second Helpings Thrift Store.” If you look for the handle it would be “@SecondHelpingsThrift”.