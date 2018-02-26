Second Helpings Thrift Store opens today

The Family Crisis Center’s Second Helpings Thrift Store is opening today, Feb. 26, after two months of renovations. The store is located on the first floor of the Family Crisis Center at 16 East Main Street in Rexburg.

The thrift store’s regular hours will be from Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the store’s Facebook page.

The grand opening is on Feb. 26 and will feature a raffle as well as a discount wheel for customers to enjoy.

Second Helpings Thrift Store serves the Family Crisis Center clients as well as the community. The Family Crisis Center either gives donations to clients at no charge or uses donations on the sales floor for the public to purchase at low prices, according to familycrisiscenter.wixite.com.