Separate church and state

Religious Right, you’ve done it again—you have made liberals feel that they cannot be religious.

There is this stereotype in our society that just because you are a Latter-day Saint or a member of any religion, you have to be a conservative, or more specifically, a Republican.

According to a 2016 Pew Research study, 70 percent of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints interviewed were Republican or conservative, whereas only 19 percent considered themselves Democrat or liberal.

I have lived in apartments with conservatives, liberals and everything in-between. Because of contentious attitudes between each side, I have heard some mean and heartless things.

This has made for extremely awkward situations.

One memorable situation was when a new roommate walked into a room where a political debate was on TV and scoffed, “liberals,” only to realize he was in a room full of liberals.

A common thing I have heard around campus is that if you are a liberal you cannot be worthy of a temple recommend.

This is just another reason why many liberals feel like religion doesn’t belong on the left wing.

David Campbell, a political science professor at the University of Notre Dame, spoke at BYU on Nov. 6.

“It is the politics that is driving the turn away from religion and not the other way around,” Campbell said. “It’s not that you start out secular and then become a Democrat or political leftist. Instead, you start out on the political left and then you pull away from religion.”

Debates commonly use the reasoning that a person who considers themselves any bit liberal couldn’t possibly have religious beliefs. On the other hand, those who feel a specific way politically cannot be members of our Church or would end up turning away.

It is not because of a lack of testimony or issues with the Church itself, but simply for having a different political view from the majority of Latter-day Saints.

We must stop looking at being a member of the Church as being associated with one political party. Even the Church itself does not affiliate with any political party. You can be a good and faithful member of the Church and still identify as liberal.