Serve, set, spike

The sun was shining, and the grass was green at the Upper Fields on Saturday, May 19, as Housing and Student Living put on a Spikeball tournament for roommates to challenge other sets of roommates and for married couples. It was an opportunity to bond with roommates and others who love playing Spikeball.

“My roommate and I have been playing every day for the past three weeks for this,” said Jared Boyer, a senior studying financial economics who has been playing Spikeball for four years. “It’s a good way to enjoy the sunny days.

This tournament was double-elimination. There were winners announced, and everyone was able to play and take some pamphlets on how to be better roommates.